Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

