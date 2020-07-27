Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 30.8% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in National Health Investors by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in National Health Investors by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

