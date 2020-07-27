SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TTEK stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.