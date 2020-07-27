Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

