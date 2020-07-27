Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,996,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.