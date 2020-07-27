Insider Selling: Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Sells C$175,000.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,432,967.

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 million and a P/E ratio of -20.73.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

