Northland Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $55.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 405.18 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $1,063,432.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $4,327,676 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 157.4% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 158,926 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 79.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $4,111,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Vicor by 73.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Vicor by 478.2% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 76,941 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

