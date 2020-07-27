Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

TZOO stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

