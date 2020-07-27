Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $54.85 on Monday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

