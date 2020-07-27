Jefferies Financial Group Cuts UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $45.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $52.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 1,689.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 395.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

