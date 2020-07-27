Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.38 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

