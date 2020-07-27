Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of WPX Energy worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.60.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

