Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price at $90.40

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $64.76 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.