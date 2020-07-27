Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 29.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.