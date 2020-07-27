SunTrust Banks Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,084 shares of company stock worth $2,557,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 176,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Twitter by 7.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

