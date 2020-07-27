UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.17 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,961,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after buying an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,141,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.