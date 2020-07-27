UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.17 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,961,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after buying an additional 3,880,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,567,000 after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,141,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
