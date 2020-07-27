BTIG Research Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $143.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

