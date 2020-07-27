Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $384.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.38.

Shares of CP opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $280.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,894,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

