Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $93.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

