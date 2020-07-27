SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBAC opened at $298.68 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

