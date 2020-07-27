SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2020

Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBAC opened at $298.68 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

