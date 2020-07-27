Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NR stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.