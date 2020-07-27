Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $178,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,122.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock worth $13,055,443. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing ImmuCell and Its Competitors
Reviewing ImmuCell and Its Competitors
BTIG Research Boosts Check Point Software Technologies Price Target to $143.00
BTIG Research Boosts Check Point Software Technologies Price Target to $143.00
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $395.00
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target Raised to $395.00
Eaton to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Eaton to Release Earnings on Wednesday
SBA Communications to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
SBA Communications to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Newpark Resources to Release Earnings on Monday
Newpark Resources to Release Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report