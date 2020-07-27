Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $178,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,122.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock worth $13,055,443. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

