Jacobs Engineering (J) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Engineering has set its Q2 guidance at $1.39 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

J stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.