Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIVN opened at $111.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -655.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $122.19.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,352 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

