Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $6.73 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

