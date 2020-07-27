Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,000,157. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

