Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. Freshpet has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,463.92 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Freshpet news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares in the company, valued at $918,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

