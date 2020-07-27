Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $50.34 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

