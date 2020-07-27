Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $63.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

