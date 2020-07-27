JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,700 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,580.20 ($19.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,643.08. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.