Novavax (NVAX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX):

7/16/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $106.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Novavax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

7/7/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $148.00.

7/1/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/29/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $74.00.

6/3/2020 – Novavax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/29/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $133.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.50. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Novavax by 14,736.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

