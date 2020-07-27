Hess Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

