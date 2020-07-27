$257.65 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $257.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.70 million and the highest is $270.60 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $415.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $192.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

