Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NYSE DFS opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

