Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

