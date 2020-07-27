$216.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report $216.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.59 million and the highest is $240.00 million. Franco Nevada reported sales of $170.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year sales of $927.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $972.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

