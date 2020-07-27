SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.81 Million

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $290.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.94 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $385.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 174.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$257.65 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. This Quarter
$257.65 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. This Quarter
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 Earnings
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion
$216.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp This Quarter
$216.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franco Nevada Corp This Quarter
SPX Flow Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.81 Million
SPX Flow Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.81 Million
ValuEngine Lowers Capstar Financial to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Capstar Financial to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report