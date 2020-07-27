SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $290.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.94 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $385.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 174.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

