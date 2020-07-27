ValuEngine Lowers Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

