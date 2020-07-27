Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $104.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.51 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $542.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $884.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $937.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $959.50 million, with estimates ranging from $643.11 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

