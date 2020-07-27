Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $23.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

