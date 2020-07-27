LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $171.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.50 million. LivaNova posted sales of $277.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $945.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $954.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.50 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. UBS Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $57.30 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LivaNova by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

