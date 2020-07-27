$114.63 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $114.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the highest is $114.70 million. Trupanion reported sales of $92.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $474.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.16 million to $476.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $566.68 million, with estimates ranging from $563.80 million to $569.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $204,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,180. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

