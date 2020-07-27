Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $88.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $341.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $674.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $834.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $980.19 million, with estimates ranging from $901.20 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE APLE opened at $8.82 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.