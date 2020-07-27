Zacks: Analysts Expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.60 Million

Analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $28.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $30.64 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $36.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $143.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $146.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.11 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $165.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

