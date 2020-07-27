$67.78 Million in Sales Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce $67.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $84.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $107.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $293.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.28 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

HPR stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

