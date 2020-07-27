Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

NYSE:SYF opened at $23.56 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

