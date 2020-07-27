Brokerages Expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce $56.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.60 million and the highest is $60.65 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $248.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.59 million to $258.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $211.30 million to $275.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.