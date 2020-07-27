Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $15.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 million to $21.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.52 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $83.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.54 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

