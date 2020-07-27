iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities cut shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $5,858,186. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iRobot by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

