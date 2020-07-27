Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.10. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

