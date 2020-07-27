Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.
NYSE:MX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.10. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
